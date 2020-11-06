KENTLAND — Just under a year ago, the Newton County Commissioners made the move to modify its health insurance for county employees.
The decision was immediately questioned by numerous employees and concerns were raised about possible hardships caused by the way insurance claims would be handled.
Those initial concerns have turned into reality for many county employees as they came before the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 2 hoping to get some answers.
From the very beginning, the commissioners have insisted that there were no coverage changes and the only difference is in how the claims are paid.
The difficulty in getting those claims paid was what led many of the employees to come before the commissioners.
“Everyone here has been sent to collections or on the verge of being sent to collections, despite doing everything we have been told to do,” said Rich Hurst, of Newton County EMS. “We don’t see any negotiations going on and we are being told we are ultimately responsible.”
Dave Miller of the Sheriff’s Department added that results with the insurance vary throughout the county but it is not working across the board.
“When my wife had our baby the hospital said our insurance card was fraudulent,” said Jesse Wallace of the Sheriff’s Department. “I fought with them for two days before they figured something out.”
Commissioner Kyle Conrad told the concerned employees that 80 percent of the problems are because of the healthcare providers. “It is a valid (insurance) card,” said Conrad. “Our healthcare costs continue to increase and we looked into ways to save money. We could have gone to a different plan where your (the employees) costs would have gone up. Insurance costs for this year are already at $2.3 million and the income for the entire county is $7 million.”
Bill Sylvester, an advisor for Apex Benefits, which is the broker/consultant for Newton County’s plan, told the employees that “just because they say you owe something doesn’t mean you owe that. The most you will spend out of your pocket is $3,000 for an individual or $6,000 for a family. GPA/ELAP will pay what they determine is fair for the medical treatment you receive. The hospitals don’t like it and they pick on you because you know the least about it. If you can convince them (your provider) to file the insurance, it will work.”
Conrad added that if it gets to the point where the two sides (the provider and ELAP) can’t agree, then the county will write a check.
ELAP partners with employers who seek to reduce their self-insured healthcare costs. ELAP states they establish reasonable claim limits and audit all provider claims.
When asked if he could guarantee that the unpaid claims would not affect someone’s credit score, Sylvester said he could not guarantee that.
“I can’t guarantee that your credit score won’t get dinged temporarily, but if it does it will get fixed quickly,” said Sylvester. “There are processes in place. Most of you have not been sent to collections, you have received an unpaid balance bill from your provider. It is a big difference.”
“We keep hearing you say we will take care of it but when will we stop getting harassed for these claims,” asked Jim Large, 911 Director.
The discussion back and forth got heated at times, with one employee asking Sylvester to stop being condescending.
“Let’s find a way to make it work,” said Sylvester. “It does take being vigilant on your part, but it will get easier.” Which is the exact same thing he told employees at a previous board of commissioners meeting more than six months earlier.
“We are looking to tweak this for next year,” Conrad said of the insurance. “But if we go back to what it was it will be more expensive for both the county and you (the employees). We knew there would be some headaches, but I would like to give it a couple of years.”
In other news from the Nov. 2 commissioners meeting, the board approved to allocate $100,000 to be the county’s match for an 80/20 downtown revitalization grant for Kentland if the grant application is successful.
Brienne Hooker, Executive Director of the Jasper Newton Foundation, gave the commissioners an update on Right Steps’ Goodland Early Learning Center which now has 10 kids enrolled with four more enrollments possible in the next few weeks. The center and its two classrooms can accommodate 28 children.
It was announced that an employee from the Highway Department has tested positive for COVID-19, and because of contract tracing, four other employees are being quarantined.
Cathy Meier, Assistant Superintendent of the Highway Department, gave her verbal resignation with her last day being Nov. 30. The commissioners authorized Superintendent Dave Pluimer to go to the county council to fill the position.
The commissioners also voted to approve Butch Cain as an independent contractor after he retires on Dec. 1 to help train new employees in the Building Department.