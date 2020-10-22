KENTLAND — Newton County officials held their annual delinquent property tax sale on October 20,2020. The sale was conducted by County Auditor Tamra M. Jackson, and County Treasurer Teri Knowles.
A property tax sale is required to be held in each Indiana county for those properties where an owner of real estate fails to pay the property taxes from the prior year's first property tax bill installment. A tax lien on the property may be sold to satisfy the tax obligation to the highest bidder. The owners of the properties sold at the tax sale have one year to pay the delinquent property taxes, costs and penalties to keep the property.
The sale, conducted by Indianapolis-based SRI Incorporated on behalf of Newton County, offered 142 parcels to 12 bidders. SRI conducts tax sales in over 100 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.
This year's tax sale resulted in the collection of $149,932.56 from owners and buyers, and 75 parcels had all taxes, penalties, and costs paid in full.
"Tax sales are a necessary function of county government. It is only fair to the people who pay their property taxes every year to pursue those that do not pay," said Knowles.
A total of 206 properties were up for sale with 64 being bought before and 11 during the sale.
For the 131 properties that did not sell, the county commissioners acquire a tax lien. The county commissioners may offer those properties to the public at a sale at a later date.
"It is our ultimate goal to return these properties to the tax rolls as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Jackson. "Property owned by people that pay their property taxes ensure our local government services are fully funded."
For more information on property tax sales, visit www.sriservices.com