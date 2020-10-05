NEWTON COUNTY — Libraries throughout Newton County are looking for donations to keep a program that started in 2017 going — Newton County Reads presents the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The program provides a book for every child under five in the county who is registered with the program. The program has been funded with donations from township trustees as well as private donors.
“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation told us for a community our size we would need $10,000 to fund the first five years,” said Mary K. Emmrich, Newton County Public Libraries Director. “We have gone through $10,000 through the first three years just based on the success of the program. This is one of two programs where all four county library systems (NCPL, Brook, Kentland, and Goodland) come together for a common goal. It costs $2.65 to ship one book each month. We had more kids register than what was expected.”
A total of 197 children are registered with the program in the county and receive a free book each month in the mail. To date, 154 kids have graduated from the program.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation chooses the book list.
“This is too good of a program to walk away from, but it does cost money,” added Emmrich. “One of my goals, before I retire, is to secure full solid funding for the program.
Currently, it costs the program $520 a month to send out all of the books to the registered kids, and the Jasper Newton Foundation handles all of the money.
If any groups, organizations, or individuals are interested in supporting the program, contact Emmrich at 219-992-3490.
Children and families that are interested in enrolling in the program can do so online at imaginationlibrary.com or at any Newton County library.
About the Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the premier early childhood book gifting program in the world by mailing well over 90 million free books in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States. Currently, the program mails over one million specially selected, age-appropriate books monthly to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly’s vision was to create a lifelong love of reading, prepare children for school, and inspire them to dream. Recent studies suggest participation in the Imagination Library program is positively and significantly associated with higher measures of early language and math development. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.