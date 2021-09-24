KENTLAND — The Newton County Public Library is offering computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads).
• Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device.
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone.
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account.
• Organizing files, photos and music.
• Microsoft Office basics.
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data.
• Researching a topic on the Internet.
Things to know when scheduling a one-on-one:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices.
• The library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session.
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction.
• Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems.
• Appointments are based on staff availability.
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time.
Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot.
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot.
Finally, Morocco will provide technology support on Friday, Oct. 15. Patrons may call 219-285-2664 to register for a time slot.
Space is limited, so call or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library.