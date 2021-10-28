KENTLAND — Evergreen Indiana is a robust consortium of more than 100 public, school and institutional libraries throughout Indiana that use the Evergreen ILS, a full-service technology system.
Evergreen Indiana allows for consortium-based cataloguing, circulation, holdings, and inventory for member Libraries. Belonging to this consortium provides cost savings for Libraries and access to millions items for over a million Indiana residents.
Newton County Public Library joined the Evergreen Indiana Consortium in November 2011, offering online access to patrons, real-time availability records, and greatly increasing the availability of materials for patrons.
“To celebrate our 10 year anniversary we will replace worn or missing Library cards for free for our patrons during the month of November,” said Library Director Mary K. Emmrich. “Normally we charge $2 to replace library cards, but since many of our patrons have been carrying the same cards for 10 years we decided card replacement would be a great way to celebrate.”
Patrons with no fines on their accounts may visit any location of the Newton County Public Library to replace their cards. Anyone is welcome to visit Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn libraries to pick up a card case for their library cards, along with books and films.