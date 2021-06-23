KENTLAND, Ind. — The Newton County Historical Society kicked off the start of its newest project to highlight the history of Newton County with a “meet-and-greet” with artist Rein Bontrager, who has been chosen to paint the 100-foot-long mural on the east wall of its Resource Center.
“We started putting our ideas together in October of 2020 about doing a mural, “ said Barbara Wilfong of the Newton County Historical Society. “Here we are today June 17 ready to celebrate the history of Newton County. Let’s paint the wall.”
The mural will feature many places, people, and things of historical interest, both past, and present, in Newton County. All the townships in the county will be represented on the mural.
“A brochure will also be made to explain all of the aspects of the mural,” said Kay Babcock, Newton County Historical Society President.
Also featured on the mural itself will be a QR code that visitors can scan with their smartphones and then be directed to more information on the Newton County Historical Society’s website.
Bontreger, owner of Reinforcements Design in Rensselaer, is a Newton County native graduating from North Newton in 1981.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work on this,” said Bontreger. “It will be like airbrushing a t-shirt but much larger. I will do my best to make you all proud.”
In 2020, Bontreger created and painted a mural in Rensselaer’s Iroquois Park using local historical subjects and interests to complete the project.
“We saw all the mural sin Rensselaer in Remington and we wanted to focus on our history here,” added Wilfong. “This is a perfect place for it. Once completed it will provide a lot of photo opportunities for visitors.”