KENTLAND, Ind. — Just under a year ago, Newton County lost a huge supporter and contributor to the county’s 4-H Program and the Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair — Don Washburn.
Washburn was a graduate of Remington High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science Animal Husbandry, a Master’s degree in Agriculture Education, and 20 years later a Master’s degree in Guidance Counseling all from Purdue University. He taught at South Newton High School and then also served as the school’s guidance counselor. At South Newton, Don met his wife, Judy Merchant Washburn, and the couple celebrated 45 years of marriage.
After his time at South Newton, Washburn’s love of raising cattle started to take up more of his focus, and he became a mentor for many 4-H youths in the county as well as at the state fairgrounds. In 2014, Washburn received the Newton County Friend of 4-H Award.
Washburn was involved with 4-H since he was 10 beginning in Jasper County. He was involved in Newton County since the early 1970s as FFA advisor and South Newton Singles Young Farmers advisor. He enjoyed the beef and swine projects. He was beef barn superintendent for many years and then became a fair board member.
“He loved helping, encouraging, and mentoring 4-Hers and their families with livestock projects,” stated Judy Washburn. “If a 4-Her had no place to keep an animal they were always welcome in our barn. Some of his earliest beef barn members are now in their 60s. He also enjoyed working the gates for the swine show and being ringman for the beef show so he could encourage each showman. He also loved that our 3 daughters completed 10 years of 4-H.”
To honor Don Washburn for his lifelong commitment to the community, the fair board has planned a stamped concrete patio with benches and flower pots at the fairground's livestock bathrooms.
The fair board would appreciate your support in honoring this amazing man. His legacy lives in many adults and youth across our county, state, and nation.
If you would like to donate to the Don Washburn Memorial at the fairgrounds, please mail your check to Drake Babcock, 9120 W 400 N, Earl Park, IN 47942 with "Don Washburn Memorial" in the memo line; or bring your donation to the Kentland Branch of the Kentland Bank during business hours, or in the night deposit box after hours. If you use the night drop option, please put the following on the envelope: "Drake Babcock - Don Washburn Memorial."
“Don Washburn was one of the best,” stated Cory Groover. “He was a kind, caring, and generous Christian man. He touched many lives throughout his lifetime. As a teacher, as a member of his church, as a 4H leader, and as a member of this community, his influence was widely felt. I have many memories of Mr. Washburn. From my high school days, his guidance and caring way helped me through one of the most challenging times of life. As an adult, his support and kind words have made me feel appreciated. Don is the reason I joined the Newton County Fair Board. I was hesitant when he approached me, but his smile and encouragement were what helped me to take on the position. I am grateful for his influence in my life. I am a better person because of him. His presence here will be deeply missed.”