NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Emergency Management Agency, Indiana Department of Homeland Security in coordination with the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling on the residents of Newton County to educate themselves and understand the threats of severe weather during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which will take place March 14 through March 20, 2021.
Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of high winds, hail and lightning from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms greatly increases. Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards.
Monday, Mar 15 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated. Surprising you are more likely to reach someone out of state during times of storm damage than someone close by using phones.
Tuesday, Mar 16 – Tornado Safety (Drill between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning. This should be done at home, schools and work place. Do your employees know where to go and how to make sure everyone is safe? Learn the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning.
Wednesday, Mar 17 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning. Take some times with the children and research the differences with them. Also make sure you have disaster supplies such as flashlight with extra batteries, battery operated radio, first aid kit, food and water, non-electric can opener, extra essential medicines, cash and credit cards, sturdy shoes (protect against nail and other debris).
Thursday, Mar 18 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
Friday, Mar 19 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit. Discuss the dangers of driving or walking in flood waters.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week isn’t just for individuals and their families. Newton County EMA highly encourages schools, businesses and other organizations to use this as an opportunity to evaluate their preparedness and plans for a severe weather event. Also for weather warnings and other information, sign up for the Newton County Mass Notification System (Blackboard Connect) go to newtoncounty.in.gov scroll down to Blackboard Connect icon. If you live within a town, click on the specific town you live. For those outside just click on county tab.
For more resources on how you can prepare your home, school or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit National Weather Service at Chicago, IL (weather.gov) for information and spotter training online. Indiana Department of Homeland Security at DHS: Get Prepared (in.gov) for further information on being prepared. And visit us on Facebook (Newton County Indiana Emergency Management) for tips and emergency information.