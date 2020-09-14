MOROCCO — When the Newton County Economic Development Commissioner started discussing creating a website they wanted to be able to promote the area to potential businesses as well as provide valuable information for residents of the county.
Newtoncountyindiana.com was launched in late August and has a wide variety of information that promotes the residential, social, and business life of the county.
“We wanted to develop something that would engage visitors and pique everyone’s interest,” said Newton County Economic Development Director. “While it is still a work in progress, there is a lot of information on it already and we are looking at other things to include as well.”
Under the Live Here section, the website has links to, the county’s resource guide, schools and education, libraries, senior services, social services, and outreach, and religious organizations.
Under the Work Here section, there are links and information regarding the Newton County Business Center and Co-Working Space in Morocco, realtors and banks, and all of the communities in the county.
The Play Here section features links to destinations and attractions, festivals and events, parks and recreation, dining establishments, lodging and camping, and points of interest.
Other key features include links and information about area fire departments, township trustees, homes for sale, and the Opportunity Zone.
“We are also looking at adding links to more businesses as well,” said Myers. “Things are moving in a positive direction as the county is getting a lot of looks from people and businesses from Lake County and Illinois.”
The site was created and designed by Signature Web Designs.
“I feel the website is a valuable tool for getting information,” added Myers. “I look forward to it being consistently improved and added to.”
Myers encourages other organizations and businesses to contact him with any thoughts and or ideas.