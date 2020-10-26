MOROCCO — The Newton County Commissioners and the Newton County Council each held special meetings on Oct. 23 to handle several opening positions.
The council approved updating four job descriptions but voted down a raise for the Public Health Nurse.
Ray Chambers, as President of the Health Board, came before the county council with a request to increase the salary of the Public Health Nurse by $13,000 in a way to keep her with the county. At the council’s previous meeting, Chambers informed the council that Public Health Nurse Kim Durham was offered a position that pays more and was probably going to accept it.
The $13,000 raise would increase Durham’s salary to $58,000 a year.
“That would make that position one of the highest-paid for counties in the state,” said Councilmember Michael Mark.
Chambers responded that Durham has taken on the responsibility of more than one position without extra pay. Chambers also added that the request is from the Health Board as a way to keep Durham and she did not ask for the county to increase her salary.
“Our budget is truly not balanced,” said Council President Scott Carlson. “We are relying a lot on our cash reserves.”
Councilmember Abbey Rossiter said that position has been underpaid for years, and it was time to increase it especially since a Registered Nurse license is required.
“For her education, being a resident of Newton County and working in this position for numerous years is priceless to me,” said Rossiter. “For me, it is a no-brainer to increase the salary. For her to be in that position for all those years with the increased responsibilities to be compensated what she has been is not fair.”
Councilmember Tim Lohr debated that increasing her salary would just make other employees upset.
“I’m not saying the raise would not be justified, but a $13,000 jump is a lot,” said Lohr. “What does that say to our other employees? I am afraid of the can of worms we would be opening.”
Councilmember Pat Mulligan agreed with Lohr. “If we approve this we will have a lot of other employees asking how much are they worth and if they can get more money,” added Mulligan.
Rossiter went ahead and made a motion to increase Durham’s salary by $7,000 to $52,728 effective Jan. 1, 2021. The motion was seconded by David Atkinson but failed by a 3-4 vote. Rossiter, Atkinson, and Mick Vanderwall voted for the increase, while Carlson, Mark, Lohr, and Mulligan voted no.
In related news, the job descriptions for Deputy Building Commissioner, Building Commissioner First Deputy, Maintenance Department Assistant Technician, and Highway Department Laborer were all updated and approved. The council also authorized the county commissioners to fill each vacancy if they so choose, however, there was some discussion about the assistant technician position by the council.
“At some point because of the way the general fund is trending we are going to have to cut somewhere,” said Council President Scott Carlson. “This position may need to be looked at down the road.”
Maintenance Director John Hivley argued that three people in his department are needed.
“The third position was added when our department started doing the maintenance for all of the county buildings,” said Hivley. “We are also doing some big projects right now. We don’t have a county engineer so we are doing it all. I don’t know we could do it with just two people.”
In a special meeting called by the Newton County Commissioners, Daisy Cicero was hired to become the new building commissioner after Butch Cain retires on Dec. 1.