GOODLAND — The Newton County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating any relative of Matthew Nolbertowicz, Jr, whose last address was 122 N Iroquois St., Apt. 13, Goodland, IN 47948.
Nolbertowicz is a white male who is 78 years old. He has brown graying hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone who knows how to contact a relative of Nolbertowicz is asked to contact the Newton County Coroner’s Office by calling 888-663-9866 ext 2401 or they can send an email to smccord@newtoncounty.in.gov.