July
There will not be a July Brook Senior Lunch because of Newton County Fair activities. Please mark your calendars for August 11 at First Christian Church. Main course will be hamburgers and hot dogs. All are welcome. Bring a covered dish or make a small donation. See you then.
July 10
Harness racing is back at the Newton County Fair on July 10 at 11a.m. CST.
Exciting Racing, fun, prizes, and t-shirt toss.
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.
July 28
South Newton Elementary Round-Up has been set for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Please call the office at 219-474-5167 to schedule your appointment. The office will be accepting calls for appointments between the hours of 8:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until June 4th. Don’t wait, schedule your appointment today.