April 12
There will be a Newton County Health Board meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021. The meeting will take place at the Government Center in Morocco at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
May 2
Raub United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Chicken Dinner on May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST at the Kentland Community Center. The dinner will be eat in or carry-out. All proceeds from the dinner will support church missions.
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.