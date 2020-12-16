NEWTON COUNTY — Local communities recently received more than $1.2 million in state matching grants for road and bridge improvements, according to State Reps. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
Over 240 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined total of more than $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, created through a 2016 law supported by Gutwein and Negele. Grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation.
"Building up our local infrastructure is important for Newton County's growth," Gutwein said. "We depend on the quality of our roads, and this funding will help us move ahead on much-needed road projects."
Newton County received $736,822 for local road and bridge projects. In addition, the following local communities received matching grants:
- Morocco $192,281
- Goodland $151,346
- Kentland $149,960
Negele said this funding can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match.
"The Community Crossings program helps local governments receive additional funds needed to complete ongoing and future infrastructure projects," Negele said. "These projects help create good paying jobs and entice businesses to move to our community. By investing in better roads and bridges, we are building reliable infrastructure that contributes to our economic growth and vitality."
In total, Negele said more than $830 million has been distributed for local road projects through the Community Crossings program. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.