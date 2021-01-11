KENTLAND — At the first Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2021, a change in department heads was approved.
The commissioners first approved the resignation of Maintenance Director John Hivley, who served at the position a little over 10 years. The board followed that up by making a motion to name Jacob Shufflebarger as interim Maintenance Director, however that motion was rescinded and the commissioners went ahead and voted to appoint Shufflebarger as the new director of the Maintenance Department.
The other department head appointments included:
- EMS-Tonye VanWienen
- Highway-David Pluimer
- EMA-Ray Chambers
- Veterans Service Officer- Julie Edens
- Building Commissioner- Daisy Cicero
The meeting was also the first for newly elected Commissioner Glen “Butch” Cain.
Kyle Conrad was re-elected as president of the board, while Tim Drenth was voted in as vice-president.
The commissioners requested that all appointed department heads and encouraged elected officials to be at their first meeting of each month.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Government Center in Morocco, one day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.