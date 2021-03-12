March 14
Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Pancake Breakfast will take place Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST. Seating and drive through will be available. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy. Donations from this event will help the department with training and getting equipment up to date. The breakfast will take place at the Lake Villager Community Center located at 9728 N 300 W.
April 3
The Kentland Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. Rain or Shine on Saturday, April 3, 2021 on the west side of the Newton County Courthouse lawn. Candy and prizes will be available in four different age categories ranging up to 8 years old. Bring a camera for an opportunity to have photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Any adults accompanying their children are being asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. Sponsored by the Kentland Retail Merchants Association.