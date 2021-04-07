March 29, 2021
Marc Dominick Gust, 37, of Sumava Resorts, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s on a warrant for failure to appear (original charge battery Class B Misdirects.)
Mara Nicole Walker, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for dealing meth - at least 10 grams (Level 2 Felony), possession of meth - at least 28 grams (Level 3 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).
March 31
Robert William Parrish, 41 of Rensselaer, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for operating while intoxicated (Class Misd.).
April 1
Geoffrey Warren Fisher, 45, of Sheldon, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.), and possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony).
April 3
Taja Paige Garcia, 18, of Glendale Heights, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
April 4
Roderick Cortez Branch, 49, of Goodland, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s on a warrant for failure to appear (original charge driving while suspended Class A Misd.).
Ramajai Cortez Houston, 21, of Hammond, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).