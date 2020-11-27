NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to announce that they were able to partner with the Lake Village Presbyterian Church’s food pantry to provide a dozen Thanksgiving dinners to local families. The donation was made possible because of a generous $500 donation from Farm Credit Mid-America to the Newton County 4-H Junior Leaders to support local hunger relief and food security challenges.
“Farm Credit Mid-America was proud to support 4-H in Newton County and be a partner in this initiative,” said Matt Illingworth, Financial Officer with Farm Credit Mid-America, “Projects that provide needed food and supplies to those in need during the holidays are a wonderful example of one of the many ways 4-H opens the door for youth to gain the skills needed to be a proactive force in their communities.”
Marissa Engle, co-leader for the Junior Leaders, worked with the youth members to purchase the food and gather the food into reusable grocery bags. Each meal included stuffing mix, cookie mix, corn muffin mix, ingredients for green bean casserole, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie filling, and a gift card to help purchase anything else such as a turkey or other perishable items that couldn’t be purchased in advance. The Junior Leaders assembled the bags with the food as their November service project.
“Last Tuesday we were able to bless 37 families with several bags of food and meat for Thanksgiving,” said Lorrie Laffoon, Deacon and Food Pantry Moderator with the Lake Village Presbyterian Church, “We are so very thankful to our community donors and this year the Newton County 4-H Jr. Leaders for their kind food donations! What a huge blessing when donations have been down.”
The 4-H Junior Leaders are an organized county-wide club that meets year-round in addition to the local 4-H clubs. The Junior Leaders activities are meant to encourage older 4-H members to develop new knowledge and expand skills and attitudes related to leadership, citizenship, and service learning. Members strive to improve themselves and their community through their work with the group. The November food drive is just one of multiple community service projects that the Junior Leaders take part in every year. For December, the Junior Leaders will be partnering with Brigitte Washburn, Director of SAGA (Senior and Adult Guardianship Advocates) to purchase and wrap gifts for SAGA’s clients for the Christmas holiday.
If you are interested in working with the Newton County 4-H Junior Leaders or supporting their efforts, please contact the Newton County Extension office at 219-285-8620 ext. 2800 or email Dallas Howard, 4-H Educator and co-leader of the Junior Leaders at howard0@purdue.edu. If you have children interested in joining 4-H, you can enroll online at https://v2.4honline.com now through January 15th. Mini 4-H enrollments (grades K-2) are free. 4-H enrollments (grades 3-12) are $20/youth with a maximum family enrollment cost of $60 for three or more enrollments. To be involved with the 4-H Junior Leaders, youth must be enrolled in 4-H and be in grades 7-12.