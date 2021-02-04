RENSSELAER — Flowers, balloons, and chocolates are all very nice but they wilt, deflate, or are consumed in a short time period. How about giving the gift of time and compassion to a local child that has been abused/neglected? The gift of time is a gift that will last a lifetime.
As a court appointed special advocate (CASA), volunteers receive training to advocate for the needs and best interests for children in foster care. CASA volunteers are community men and women who come from all lifestyles and professions and have one thing in common: they care about kids. Volunteers spend around eight hours a month visiting, calling, and getting to know a child so they can speak for their best interest in the court system. Do you have a few hours a month to spare that will change a child’s life?
Volunteer Mary K Emmrich states, "I always marvel at the tenacity of the children I serve, and at their capacity to love. I am honored to be a CASA, and be a part of each of their lives.”
To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child here in our community, contact Crossroads CASA by calling 219-866-0843 or emailing katie.hall@co.jasper.in.us. You can also read more about the program on www.nationalcasagal.org or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crossroadscasa.
Crossroads CASA serves children in Jasper, Newton, and Benton Counties. In 2020, our volunteers advocated for 155 local children that were in the child welfare system due to abuse and/or neglect. Will you make a difference by being their CASA?