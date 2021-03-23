By the beginning of March 2020, I had heard some news of a new virus strain originating from China, but I didn’t really pay a lot of attention to those reports. Most people were saying it was just another flu-like strain that wouldn’t really affect our daily lives. Then the second week of March 2020 changed everything. It started with the news of Avon schools closing for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test result in a student. Everyone was talking about that at the high school, and students were asking me what I thought, if we were going to close, what about sports, etc. Once the NBA shutdown on March 11, I really started having concerns about what that meant for high school sports and athletic training in the immediate future.
March usually means attending the Annual Great Lakes Athletic Training Association meeting in Wheeling, Ill. This year was no different, but I was a little hesitant to go with the escalating news about COVID-19. By then, most college basketball conference tournaments had been postponed and news of the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament being postponed started to circulate. When the President declared a national state of emergency under the Stafford Act is when things changed.
Once schools and athletics were indefinitely shut down, the next question I had was, “What happens to our jobs?” As Athletic Trainers, we are used to “wearing many hats” so to speak and were re-deployed throughout the hospital. There was still so much we didn’t realize at the time, though, about COVID-19. My first redeployment was to the entrance of Franciscan Health Crawfordsville’s Emergency Department. There we took temperatures and asked a series of questions, mostly involving if the person had recently been on a cruise or left the country. There was no thought from us about if we should be wearing a mask or other personal protective equipment. Things have certainly changed since then.
It was starting to become apparent that this was not going to be over in a couple weeks. I had a lot of paid time off (PTO) time accrued and was able to take several weeks off, allowing co-workers who didn’t have as much PTO extra shifts in redeployment. In April, we got word that the Montgomery County Health Department was going to begin a drive-thru testing site at Crawfordsville High School. The Franciscan group of athletic trainers were going to be helping run the testing. We were trained in the different jobs that would be needed to run the site efficiently. Initially the schedule called for one person performing the COVID-19 PCR test every five minutes, for two hours, for a total of 20 patients a day. If I remember correctly, our highest number of tests performed in a day was 46, so I would say we became pretty proficient at the test site.
The testing site is where I was mostly redeployed April through June. There were a couple weeks of performing screening shifts at the Franciscan Health Lafayette East Campus. In May, we began discussing the return of high school sports and how to safely achieve that. It was a daily topic for us as athletic trainers. I know I couldn’t wait to get back to working with my athletes and I’m sure everyone else felt the same. Once the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) released their return play guidelines, we finally had a plan with which to start working. Isaac Hook, Kim Chadd and I worked with our respective athletic directors to formulate a return to play plan for athletics in Montgomery County. The Sagamore Conference schools also came together and had a cohesive plan approved by their respective Sports Medicine Medical Directors. Finally everything was set to begin returning to athletics beginning in July.
While student-athletes are able to return to play, there are still several safety measures that have evolved since July. We’re grateful the students can participate at any level with precautions and are looking forward to the spring 2021 season.