BROOK — This September the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind youth and adults alike that the library is a doorway to countless resources.
To celebrate this exciting month, every new registrant will receive a bag filled with library swag. Every new youth registrant will also receive a book to help boost their home library collection.
Already have a library card? Don’t feel left out! Show your love and support of your library by picking up an “I Love My Library” yard sign and posting a picture on Facebook (tagging the library), or bring in a photo of the sign in your yard, and we’ll give you a swag bag of your own!
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs and family storytimes to makerspaces and in-person homework and tech help, libraries transform lives through education.
COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of libraries and their lesser known resources. From e-books to “Take and Make” craft kits, the Brook Library has found ways to adapt their everyday services into safe, contact free options. “This is the first year we’ve offered digital access cards, which allow residents to sign up for a limited access card without leaving their home. They can use those cards to access all of our digital content or place requests for curbside pick-up. We are doing everything we can to be 100% accessible while still maintaining the safety of our staff and our patrons,” stated Director Kristine Wright. “We are officially at a point where you can access every resource we offer without entering the building. Our resources are free for all, and we want to ensure that everyone knows and has access to them. We encourage everyone to stop in (or go online) and become a patron of the Brook Public Library!”