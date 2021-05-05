LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. — The 2021 Little League Season in Lake Village kicked off this past Saturday with its annual parade of teams, but this year there was more excitement in the air as the new sports complex with four ball fields was unveiled and played on for the first time.
“This is a huge day for us,” said Danel Erickson, Lake Village Little League President.
Last year due to COVID restrictions the Little League couldn’t use the school fields, so the Little League Board went to Lake Township Trustee Nikki Hangar for help. The trustee had funds set aside for new ballfields, but needed people to lead the project. The Lake Village Little League board quickly stepped up and broke ground on the new complex in October.
“It took a lot of people and a lot of help to get us here today,” added Erickson. “I want to give a big thank you to the community, the township, and the county. All of the support has been overwhelming. Words can’t express my deep gratitude for what you see around you and the people that made it happen. What started out as just asking a question, very quickly turned into something more amazing than I imagined. The amount of blood, sweat, tears, and love poured into these fields is absolutely overwhelming. The money, thoughts, the planning, the hours and hours of labor, the lost sleep it is all immeasurable. And for me at least, and I hope for everyone here that it was all worth it for this moment. We still have more plans in the works — we aren’t done yet.”
Donating to the project and making it become a reality included:
Nikki Hangar and the Lake Township Board, Newton County Council, Newton County Economic Development, Newton County Commissioners, Tammy and Brent and their company Dirt Diggers Excavating, Tom Sheehy and family, Jason and Danielle Higgins, Jim and Nikki Kroll, C&M Landscape, Roselawn Electric, Village Motors, KRB Utility, Jammie Little, Rob Church and the crew at Churchill Farms, Brenda Parman, Jeremy and Crystal Holste and family, Jake Cuthbertson, Jennie Rose, Eric Jones and Roselawn Little League, Newton County Highway Department, Natural Prairie Dairy, US aggregates, ReMax Risner Group, Sheehy Well, DeMotte State Bank, Kentland Bank, Republic Services, Carpet Barn, groundskeepers Cobblestone, and many other volunteers.
This season Lake Village has 12 teams for a total of more than 115 youth play.