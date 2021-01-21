CAMBRIDGE – “Enter to grow in wisdom / Depart to serve better thy country and thy kind.”
Those words, emblazoned on Dexter Gate, were the first I saw upon entering Harvard’s hallowed halls as a student. I understood in that moment my incredible privilege to be there was not for my personal benefit, but to better the lives of my fellow citizens — to take what I learn and achieve there and bring it home, to show what a kid from rural Indiana is capable of and give credit to the people and places that shaped me.
Hello, Newton County: it’s your old friend, Brandon Kingdollar. You may have forgotten me since I’ve been gone, but rest assured, I’ve always kept you in mind — from the beautiful sunsets over bountiful fields of ripe corn, to Mel’s Downtown Diner in Morocco where everyone knows you and smiles when you walk in, to the devoted teachers at North Newton to whom I owe all that I’ve achieved. I wanted to send home a piece of me, a postcard from my first semester at Harvard so that you know what’s possible for a kid from our county, no matter how tall the odds.
On August 26, 2020, I hopped in my beat-up Pontiac, chock full of boxes, and drove the nearly 1,000 miles to Boston, constantly afraid that my car would break down and go rolling down a New York mountainside. It was bittersweet, leaving home in the rearview — I wanted to tow the whole county along with me, keep the pleasures of country living while embracing these new and exciting opportunities.
Ultimately, I had a safe trip and quickly felt the effects of the pandemic. I spent most of the fall in my dorm, not even allowed to step outside the courtyard for my first two weeks. We received three COVID tests per week, although thankfully, they weren’t the infamous “brain ticklers.” All my classes were over Zoom, which had its advantages (who doesn’t want to attend class in pajamas?) and drawbacks, like less time spent with my extraordinary classmates and professors. Thanks to the pandemic, I’m writing this from my bedroom at home — only seniors returned for the spring.
Nevertheless, I found myself with a wealth of knowledge and opportunity at my feet. I took a class in journalism, my passion, from the former executive editor of the New York Times, Professor Jill Abramson, making phone calls across the country as I wrote in-depth investigative pieces, like a profile on one of my classmates, and an exploration of my father’s alcoholism, which tore apart my childhood.
I threw myself into work for the Harvard Crimson, the newspaper popularly known as “Harvard’s School of Journalism,” and in so doing spoke to the movers and shakers of the world on record, like Jean-Pierre Landau, a former executive director of the International Monetary Fund, and celebrated news anchor Jorge Ramos. I’m now the junior beat writer for governmental relations, uncovering the complicated relationships between our nation’s most prestigious university and our elected officials.
Perhaps my favorite class was “Justice: Ethics in the Age of Pandemic and Racial Reckoning,” with the esteemed Professor Michael J. Sandel, where I grappled with age-old questions of morality and learned why we do what we do. For example, if you could press a button that would kill 200,000 people, but would also end the coronavirus, would you do so? Is morality a matter of attaining the greatest happiness for all, or are there fundamental good and bad acts based on the unalienable rights of man?
One of the highlights of this course was my teaching fellow, Tommy Raskin, who tragically passed away at the end of last year. He was an inspiration to me, passionate about justice for all, ending global poverty, and creating a better world for everyone. At the end of the semester, he donated to the charity Oxfam, devoted to ending world hunger, in the names of every member of our section, because he “wanted [us] to see that the truth is true.” In a year where we lost so much, his passing was especially harrowing and rocked me to my core.
Another place where I met truly remarkable individuals was in the Institute of Politics, part of Harvard’s Kennedy School and the place where leaders are born. Through the Harvard Votes Challenge, we pushed to make sure every eligible student was registered and could take part in our democracy. In the Campaign & Advocacy Program, I spoke to captivating lawmakers with diverse political views, ranging from former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley — learning how to not just be a politician, but a statesman, serving the people of the United States and not the other way around.
My favorite moments, though, were not the flashy opportunities — they were the simple joys, memories that keep you warm your entire life. Walking the Charles River late at night and looking out on beautiful Boston. Sitting on the steps of Widener Library with my newly forged friends, eating pizza from Pinocchio’s (whose walls are covered in photos of Mark Zuckerberg and the owner) like any care-free teenager in the world. Climbing onto rooftops and dangling your feet over the side with a universe of possibility on the horizon, ants and toy cars skating across the street far below.
I can’t wait to return next August and make another ocean of those memories, embrace every bitter November chill and rattling subway ride, and again walk the same halls as John F. Kennedy, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and so many other incredible Americans. The journey has only just begun, and I wish I could express how lucky I am to be on it, and how grateful I am to those who put me on this path. I hope these January recollections can brighten what has been a dreary time for all of us. For now, I’m going to keep writing, keep learning, and keep taking in these wonderful experiences.
I’m going to do my best to make you proud, Newton County. Until we meet again.