KENTAND — At the brief virtual meeting of the South Newton Board of School Trustees, appreciation for all of the flexibility from the faculty, staff, and administration was given. At the end of the semester, good things are still happening in each of the schools. The elementary still had their Christmas giving tree for families in the community, the middle school successfully juggled positions and kept up morale of their students, and the high school celebrated senior scholarship successes.
Additionally, Middle School Principal, Tansey Mulligan stated that she was not going to report on data or academics, but on the kindness and cooperation of her staff and students to finish the year on a positive note, despite the pitfalls and problems COVID has caused. She applauded the efforts of the teachers in putting together learning materials for students and of counselor, Ms. Barrett, for delivering these to student homes. This has been a new type of year for everyone, herself included. Mrs. Mulligan shared her renewed respect for her staff when she had to lead a Zoom meeting with students. Mulligan stated, “I gained a giant respect for our teachers. I have been in the classroom and watched them go back and forth between their remote students and their in person students. The amount of engagement that they get from their students amazes me. The patience for muting, unmuting, waiting….everything about teaching simultaneously in person and remote is truly incredible.”
Mulligan also expressed the gratitude and appreciation felt by the entire corporation for retiring school nurse, Paula McCarthy. Mrs. McCarthy has been a wonderful asset to the school, especially this year with COVID. Paula expertly handled the needs of the three schools and even saved the life of a teacher last fall. During December, she has been training her replacement, Kim Durham. Durham gave up her position as the Newton County Public Health Nurse to take the school nurse post at South Newton schools.
Congratulations to senior, Ashanti Snodgrass, for receiving the Lilly Endowment Scholarship Award. Ashanti is extremely active in school activities from drama to athletics to FFA. The entire school is proud of her efforts, attitude, and this prestigious accomplishment.
Superintendent, Casey Hall, humbly exuded his appreciation for the school families, community families, and staff families that collectively make up the South Newton family of learners for their patience and support this semester. Looking ahead to next semester, it may still have some bumps but we have a better idea of how to manage things and will continue to do what is best for the students and staff, said Hall. As much as possible, his goal is to have students in school. Hall closed his remarks by wishing everyone happy holidays, and asked everyone to relax and enjoy time with loved ones.