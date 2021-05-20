KENTLAND, Ind. — A 39-year-old Kentland woman is dead as the result of a single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning (May 20) just a mile south of South Newton High School.
Around 6:24 a.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on CR 1400S at CR 50E.
The preliminary investigation indicates a SUV was eastbound on CR 1400S and left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle impacted the bridge on CR 50E. The driver and sole occupant, 39 year old female of Kentland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
South Newton schools were contacted to re-route bus traffic for the morning route.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newton County Dispatch, Newton County EMS, Kentland Fire, Newton County EMA, Newton County Coroner’s Office and Village Motors Towing.