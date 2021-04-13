KENTLAND, Ind. — The Southside Park Project, a crowdfunding campaign in conjunction with the Newton Historical Society and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), is approaching its April 17th deadline. If successful in reaching the campaign goal of $50,000, IHCDA will provide a matching grant as part of its CreatINg Places program. To date, donors have raised a total of $30,470.
The Southside park playground will be designed for children between the ages of two and 12 years old. Funds raised during the campaign will be used to repurpose several pieces of equipment, including swings, a slide, metal climbing structures, and the merry-go-round. A new metalwork structure called the Giving Tree will be added to Batton Park and will honor the donors of the Southside Park project.
“Our April 17th deadline is rapidly approaching, and the timing of donations is very important. We are looking forward to finishing this project in the same strong fashion as the Batton Park Revitalization Fund.” says Mike Davis, Kentland’s Opportunity Zone Task Force Director.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised in excess of $4.5 million in public funds and an additional $3.7 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.