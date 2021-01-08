KENTLAND — Kentland Rotarians plus one guest, Rotarian David Machain from Mexico, met on Tuesday, Jan. 5 for Kentland Rotary Club’s weekly Zoom meeting. The program was on “Volunteering for the American Red Cross” which was presented by Aamina Alexander, Volunteer Recruitment Team Leader of the Northwest /Northeast Chapter of the American Red Cross with the assistance of Ellie Boyle.
Alexander began her presentation by stating that volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross. She continued that theme by showing a video of Red Cross volunteers sharing their stories. From there Alexander went on to talk about the many benefits of volunteering for the Red Cross such as meeting new people and making a difference in your community. Some of the volunteer opportunities for adults, she touched on included Disaster Action Team Volunteer; Disaster Responder Volunteer, and Blood Services Volunteer.
A question asked by one of the Rotarians’ was who contacts the Red Cross in the case of an emergency in the community. The example used by the Rotarian was when Kentland was flooded this past June. Alexander was not sure who had contacted the Red Cross in that case but based on her previous experiences, the Red Cross is usually contacted by the police, fire department, and emergency management or city officials. After the very informative program presentation, the club had a brief business meeting with a reminder that the monthly Kentland Rotary board meeting was scheduled for Wednesday morning. Kentland Rotary Club continues to host weekly Zoom meetings on Tuesdays at noon.