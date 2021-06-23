KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met for lunch on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the basement of the Kentland Bank Operations Center. Barry J. Gutwein, Ph.D., P.E. from Francisville, IN was the speaker. Dr. Gutwein received both a B.S and M.S. Degree from Purdue University and in 1991 received a Ph. D. Degree from Colorado State University, all in Agricultural Engineering.
Dr. Gutwein has established an agricultural research facility in Indiana for sustainable and resilient agriculture development. He is currently working on improved methods for processing and utilizing human and animal waste for crop production and public health benefits. His work takes him to developing countries such as Afghanistan and Central Africa where little water treatment infrastructure exists.
As a consultant and independent contractor Dr. Gutwein conducts project evaluations and technical support as an agriculture and project administration specialist. In that capacity he evaluates the progress of an effort to introduce the Purdue Improved Crop Storage (PICS) technology to Afghanistan, a country generations behind developed nations.