KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met virtually last Tuesday at noon. Scott McCord, Newton County Coroner, gave a short presentation about the unknown bodies found in Newton County. The bodies were found back in 1983 but have yet to be identified. McCord assured the club that work is still being done to identify the two young men. The coroner explained the identification process that uses an extensive national DNA database. Processes are used to expand the database to broaden searches for each unknown individual.
It became obvious that McCord has been working on this for so long that the unknown young men have become family. He referred to the unknown as his kids. Scott even arranged for funeral services out of respect and to grant the boys a little dignity even in death. The club thanked him for his resolve and encouraged him to follow the DNA trail wherever it may lead. McCord shared that the trail may possibly lead to a program that will feature his unsolved mystery on television.
Stephanie Frischie gave a presentation the week before to the Kentland Rotary Club. Stephanie works at the Xerces Society. The home office is located in Portland Oregon. Ms. Frischie gave a presentation on plant pollinators. The club learned that there is a large variety of pollinators and that honeybees are important pollinators. To learn more about the Xerces Society go to xerces.com.
Brienne Hooker, Jasper-Newton Foundation Director, gave a short presentation last month during a weekly virtual meeting on Tuesdays. She announced a program titled Driving Home will be introduced to the communities shortly.
The Early Bird drawing for the Kentland Rotary Club Truck Raffle will be held on October 24 during a Pancake Breakfast. The club will also celebrate October 24 as Polio Day in recognition of the international efforts to eradicate polio.