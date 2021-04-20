KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met virtually at noon on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Jim Schoen provided the program.
Stephanie Long, President, and CEO of North Central Health Services gave a presentation on mental health services the organization provides. River Bend Hospital, centered in Tippecanoe County, West Lafayette, IN, provides overall health services to eight counties in north central Indiana but not Newton County.
Long shared that in-patient psychiatric care is diverse. In addition to general psychiatric care for adults, substance abuse is addressed through a partnership with the Addictions Recovery Center.
Stephanie also stated that Purdue University recently began a program to identify and develop nursing students interested in mental health education at the university level.
A Resilient Youth Initiative has begun at the elementary and high school level in the eight counties. Work is being done in 20 high schools that affect 67% of school-age children.
The organization has a commitment to health and healthy communities as printed in the information that was shared. It was also in printed form that they directly address critical community health needs.
In closing, Stephanie stated, “We will treat anyone regardless of the ability to pay.”
The Kentland Rotary Club will have a subsequent presentation on what mental health services are available in Newton County.