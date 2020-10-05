KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met virtually last month to receive a presentation from Amanda Berenda. Amanda is the Program Director for Junior Achievement in the Greater Lafayette Area in North West Indiana.
Junior Achievement originated in 1919. The organization was created to help assimilate school age children from rural areas into the growing cities as families began migrating to urban areas. Junior Achievement volunteers work directly with young people that are school age. The hands-on curriculum empowers young people to own their own economic success. Junior Achievement fosters the movement of poverty level young people out of their circumstance at a significant rate. To date, one hundred years later, there are 4.8 million Junior Achievement alumni. To learn more about Junior Achievement go to: www.jani.org/greater-lafayette.
The early bird drawing will be November 27, 2020. More information can be found at: www.kentlandrotary.org