KENTLAND — Kentland Rotary Club continues to meet remotely. Recently, Rotarian and Kentland Library Director Roberta Dewing updated the members on the library’s continuing response to COVID-19. The library is open at their normal operating hours, though it is recommended that patrons limit their visits to 30 minutes or less. Returned library materials are being quarantined for 3 days before being returned to the shelves.
One big change for the library is that they are now fine free for overdue library materials. Services the library continues to offer for a small charge are copying, printing, faxing, and scanning. The library has found during COVID-19 more patrons are using their library account to access downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video through the library’s partnership with the Indiana Digital Download Consortium.
While no in-person programming is happening at this time, the children’s department is hosting virtual story hours on the library’s Facebook page, Grab n Go STEM, and Craft kits. In the fall, there was the installation of a Little Free Library in the library’s gazebo area. Mary Kay Emmrich had put together a grant this past spring to the Newton County Community Foundation to install a Little Free Library in each township in Newton County. The goal is to provide print and media content for all residents of Newton County and anyone traveling through Newton County, but most particularly when visiting a library is not feasible. Anyone may stop by a Little Free Library and take a book and if they wish they may replace the book. The ones in Newton County are being maintained by the libraries in Newton County. At the end of the presentation, Roberta thanked everyone and reminded them that the library continues to offer a variety of services for all the members of the community.