KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met for a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at noon. The program was introduced by Patrick Leahy and presented at the Kentland Operations Center.
Matt Wittenborn, Kentland-Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, gave a presentation. He stated that he has been fire chief for the past 4 years and on the department for 15 years. He served as the assistant chief for 6 years before his current position. The fire chief explained the status of the trailer the Kentland Fire Department is constructing for the 5-man technical rescue team. The trailer will contain all the necessary equipment needed for all the various types of rescues the Kentland Fire Department specializes in.
Wittenborn emphasized the high level of commitment of the members of the fire department volunteers. They dedicate their spare time to best serve our community. He reminded the club members that the volunteers have regular jobs but still spend any extra time to receive monthly training to maintain certification for different rescue applications. The special training and equipment will assist in grain bin rescues, extraction assistance utilizing heavy-duty airbag equipment, rapid deployment watercraft, ice rescue support, and vertical repelling equipment with a basket. The trailer will provide the ability to fill oxygen tanks and provide an electrical power supply at the fire scene.
Wittenborn emphasized the cooperation among neighboring fire departments that also have certified rescue team members and equipment to assist the larger community.
Wittenborn then explained that the new fire station under construction on the north side of town will now afford the fire department an elevated level of readiness. The trucks and related equipment will now be ready to respond without the need for final preparations at the time of a fire call. “If we can remain on schedule the new fire station is expected to be completed by mid-summer,” Wittenborn stated in closing.
The Kentland Rotary Club extends its gratitude to the community that responded so favorably to the breakfast on March 2, 2020. Funds from the breakfast were met with matching funds in support of the fire department to help meet the needs for the new trailer.
On March 27, 2021, the Kentland Rotary Club will host a breakfast located at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church. Dinning will include both inside and carry-out service. Proceeds from the breakfast will support the remaining effort by Rotary International, begun in 1985, to eradicate Polio from the world stage.