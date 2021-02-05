KENTLAND — Kentland Rotary Club recently awarded seven adult scholarships of $500 each for a total of $3,500. The scholarships were awarded in January 2021 for the students' spring semester. Scholarship funds may go towards tuition or books. Kentland Rotary Adult Scholarships are awarded in December of each year.
The recipients of the adult scholarships are:
Kendall Arseneau attending Parkland College, Champaign, IL , and studying to be a diesel technician.
Marissa Engle attending Purdue Global and studying Legal Support and Services – Paralegal.
Morgan Schuette attending Purdue University and studying Nursing.
Jenna Schriner attending Purdue University and studying Agribusiness Marketing.
Kimberly Hall attending Purdue University and studying Nursing.
Kelsea Wiley attending Ivy Tech & studying Business Administration.
Jaqueline Flores attending IUPUI & studying Health & Human Sciences/Pre PA.
The Kentland Rotary Club funds both South Newton High School Seniors and Adult Scholarships through its annual truck raffle. Since 1994, they have awarded $250,350 in scholarships for students furthering their education.