KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club is accepting applications for our Adult Scholarships for adults interested in furthering their education.
Kentland Rotary Club is able to offer scholarships for residents of Newton County due to the ongoing community support of our annual truck raffle. Applications are available at the following locations: Kentland Public Library; kentlandrotary.org; Kentland Rotary Facebook page; or email Scholarship Chairperson, Roberta Dewing at directorkpl@gmail.com for an application or more information.
Completed applications need to be received by mid-November 2020 as scholarships will be awarded for the spring 2021 school year.
Reminder that Saturday, Oct. 24th is their final pancake breakfast for this strange year 2020. They will be serving carryout only breakfast from Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church from 7-9:30 am with proceeds going toward Rotary’s continuing efforts to finally wipeout polio. Africa was declared polio free this year which leaves only Pakistan/Afghanistan to complete the decades long quest.
Due to COVID-19, tickets for their annual truck raffle may be purchased through their website kentlandrotary.org. The drawing is Dec.19th with the early bird drawing on Nov. 27th. The majority of the proceeds fund the club's scholarships.
To learn more about all of the activities of the Kentland Rotary Club go to kentlandrotary.org