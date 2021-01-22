KENTLAND — Join Kentland Library's Story Hour Club to catch Children's Librarian, Miss Lane's Book Talk beginning on Monday, January 25th as she recommends books for your child's pre-learning education. Titles recommended in this video focus on sequencing, details & expressions & are available at the library. To learn more about Kentland Library's Story Hour Club, contact Miss Lane through our Messenger app on Facebook or call the library at 219-474-5044 ext. 7.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.