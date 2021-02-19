KENTLAND, Ind. — Join Kentland Library's Story Hour Club to catch Miss Lane's Book Talk beginning on Feb. 22. The titles in this video book talk are focusing on letter recognition, alphabet sequencing, and word association and will help benefit your child's pre-learning education & are available at the library to check out. To learn more about Kentland Library's Story Hour Club contact the library through its messenger app on Facebook or call directly at 219-474-5044.

