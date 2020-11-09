KENTLAND — Some concerns with stormwater drainage and the airport’s expansion plans were heard at the Town of Kentland council meeting on Nov. 4.
The airport has been working on a project for several years that will include $1.3 million in underground stormwater storage and management along with a new taxi area, new terminal, and new hangars. Normally, the FAA would cover 90 percent, the state would cover 5 percent and the town would also cover 5 percent. However recent legislation calls for FAA to fund the town’s portion of the bill so the improvements to the airport would come at no cost to the town.
The airport board informed the town council that they would like to start within 30 days with a completion timeline of just 90 days. However, an easement still needs to be attained for the Simons property and he came to the board meeting with his concerns.
“Water problems have existed in that area for decades,” said Chuck Simons. “Water is going to come across my property. Before this project goes in, the basic problem of the Kent Ditch needs to be resolved first. There seem to be too many pots of money to dip into to not fix this issue. The town is planning a major project (Thrive Intergenerational Wellness Campus) but the water issue needs to be addressed first.”
Councilmember James Sammons informed Simons that water issues with Kent Ditch are being looked into as part of the Thrive project, but he can’t give a timetable when they would be addressed.
“The engineers are looking at a stormwater plan,” said Sammons.
Simons added that he doesn’t want to sign an easement until the plans to address the issues with the ditch are underway.
“This project has been in the works for 6 years and not one thing has been done to make me feel comfortable,” said Simons.
“We did have a gentleman’s agreement to put a good faith effort into helping the water issues on your property,” said Jim Butler, Airport Board President. “We are standing by our promise.”
The town council informed Simons that they will get the ditch cleaned out close to the airport and try to fast track the engineering work for the stormwater plan.
“It will work out, but we have to march down the line promptly,” added Simons.
In other news, the town council passed the 2021 salary ordinance calling for a 2 percent raise for all employees.