KENTLAND – The Town of Kentland is going all-in for a Downtown Revitalization Grant.
At its Sept. 9 meeting, the town council approved an engineering contract with DLZ in the amount of $33,700 to make completing the grant application a top priority.
Just a week later, Town Council members Debby Shufflebarger and Mike Rowe held an unannounced meeting with DLZ on Sept. 16 to kick off the project.
At the meeting, discussion was held on available funds the town would have for the local match of the 80/20 grant if its application is awarded. The total amount of the grant being sought out is estimated to be around $1.5 million and would come from the CARES ACT.
Town officials informed DLZ that funding for the local match may come from landfill dollars, which are unrestricted public funds.
It was also discussed at the meeting that the overall streetscape masterplan will likely incorporate work that may occur in other phases for future planning within the project area, and that all elements incorporated should be low maintenance, especially within the courthouse square.
Town officials and DLZ representatives then walked the downtown area where numerous items were discussed according to a meeting memorandum that was obtained by the Newton County Enterprise.
Discussion items included:
- Lighting is provided under the main canopy. It is not known who/how this is paid for.
- Existing columns are poured in sidewalks in varying conditions and could be clad to improve aesthetics.
- The parking aisle in the center of 3rd street is heavily used and there are varying opinions of convenience versus safety concerns of this area. Concepts will provide options for keeping and for eliminating for consideration. Semi deliveries occur at the alley between Graham and Dunlap and will need to be maintained with any proposed configurations. The new Clock base was constructed to be very heavy duty; previous installations at ends of medians were frequently hit, potentially due to visibility.
- The intersection at Graham and 3rd Street has visibility issues for those traveling east/west (two-way stop).
- Consider security implications of any improvements proposed in the courthouse square.
- Parking on Graham west of 3rd street can be difficult due to a residential property. The town is planning to construct gravel lots on vacant lost in the near future.
- Consider reduction of sign clutter in downtown (i.e. stop signs and compliance with MUTCD, wheelchair ramp signs, etc.)
- Many business entrances have one step or multiple steps and are unlikely to have secondary entrances that are accessible.
- The town-owned property between NAPA and the alley could potentially be developed into parking. A hydrant could be relocated if needed. Due to the extents of ownership, it would likely require the participation of NAPA owner to improve the entire lot (outside of grant).
- Grates/vents were observed at several properties. These need to be identified as they could be vaults or similar under sidewalks and could significantly impact the feasibility and cost of sidewalk replacements. The town will investigate with property owners.
- Publicly available information shows property lines on the west side of 3rd street may not be at the face of buildings. Town to inquire with its attorney on where this line is and/or the width of right-of-way (R/W) in this area (to better determine the approximate location from the centerline). DLZ is also obtaining R/W data from the county surveyor. This actual location may impact the extent of improvements to be completed without acquiring easements or R/W and needs to be identified prior to the grant application.
- Would like to replace at minimum the lighting at the perimeter of the courthouse square. Additional lighting may be investigated in areas not under canopies.
- The county just installed new courthouse signs at all 4 corners and placed stone mulch in an attempt to minimize maintenance. Ideas to improve mulch treatments and minimize maintenance welcomed.
- 4th Street is quite wide and could potentially be narrowed for traffic calming and/or to provide additional parking, though more remote. The west-facing area of the courthouse grounds includes a town-installed block retaining wall/curb which is declining in condition. Consider replacement options that are more durable.
- A gazebo was historically in front (west) of the courthouse. There may be interest in providing a similar feature. The town can provide historical photos for reference.
- Seymour Street is currently undergoing an INDOT project for resurfacing and replacement of curb ramps.
At that Sept. 16 meeting, it was decided that the town would identify stakeholders to be involved with more discussion of design options for the downtown revitalization. That meeting was set up and held on Sept. 29 and was advertised as a "Downtown Square Business Owners Meeting" which was followed up by a public open house.
At the "Downtown Square Business Owners Meeting", Sara Huss of DLZ went over some of the options for the grant including site furnishings, decorative pavements, landscape plantings, decorative lighting, public gathering areas, and other potential streetscape elements. Attendees were then given sticker dots to place on the boards to indicate their preferences of the features showed.
As for the vision of downtown, Mara Davis, business owner, said Kentland should just be who we are. "We are a charming old-fashioned downtown," added Davis. "We should just be ourselves but just the best version of ourselves."
The meeting also featured several discussion items including sidewalks that were not fully ADA compliant and several sidewalks that did not connect all the way.
Huss added that DLZ and the town have located two areas owned by the town (near NAPA and off Graham Street) that will be developed into gravel parking lots to help with downtown parking availability.
In terms of lighting, Davis said that any new downtown exterior lighting should tie in with the coach lighting already on most of the downtown businesses.
Kentland Bank CEO Kirby Drey suggested using the bank's lot that is currently being used for extra parking as a location for an amphitheater. Town Council President Mike Rowe replied that a county commissioner had already suggested putting up a gazebo on the front lawn of the courthouse as one historically used to be there. The gazebo or bandstand could be used for entertainment and festivals.