KENTLAND — A pair of brief special meetings took place Nov. 13 for the Kentland Town Council and the Kentland Conservancy Board (which is comprised of the three town council members).
The town council met to approve setting aside $100,000 as its local match for the Downtown Revitalization Grant, which is funded from the CARES ACT. Kentland is applying for a $1 million 80/20 grant with the county putting in the other $100,000 for work to be done on the courthouse campus.
The town has held several meetings regarding the Downtown Revitalization Grant. In September, the town council approved an engineering contract with DLZ in the amount of $33,700 to make completing the grant application a top priority.
At the conservancy meeting, the board members approved Whitaker Engineering to do Phase 1 of the Kent Ditch study for $8,5000. Phase 1 is the area of the ditch in front of the community center. Phase 2 of the study would incorporate the ditch in the area of the planned Thrive Intergenerational Wellness Campus (Batton Park).
The Thrive Intergenerational Wellness Campus is an estimated 4.5 million dollar investment that would include a senior living facility, a childcare center, and wellness complex.