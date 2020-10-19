KENTLAND — The Kentland Town Council approved the lowest of 14 bids in the amount of $1,497,000 for the planned new firehouse.
There was some confusion at the meeting if the winning bid had already been decided on and just couldn't be named until grant funds were released.
"There is a perception to the public that this is all taking place behind closed doors," said Town Attorney Pat Ryan. "A recommendation by the engineers is one thing but the bid has to be approved at a public meeting."
The bid was approved by a 2-0 vote with Debby Shufflebarger, not in attendance.
The confusion was cleared up later when it was learned the recommendation came at the bid opening, which was a publicly scheduled meeting.
Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn said the grant funds should be released soon and then the project can move toward a preconstruction meeting.
The town council also approved the 2021 budget in the amount of $1,196,000 for the town and $144,100 for the town's conservancy budget.
It was also announced that the town's November meeting has been moved up to Nov. 4, since its regular scheduled meeting would have been on Veterans Day.
In a special meeting held before the town's regular meeting, councilmembers Mike Rowe and James Sammons passed an ordinance establishing a redevelopment commission.
The commission will be comprised of five voting members and one non-voting member recommended by the school corporation, but that member has to live in Kentland.
Mike Rowe, the President of Town Council, made three appointments to the commission which were the town councilmembers including himself, Shufflebarger, and Sammons. The council as a whole appoints the other two voting members which were Mike Davis and Casey Ward.
Town Attorney Ryan recommended that the commission get a first meeting scheduled so that officers can be elected and a budget can be put in place. The first meeting of the commission has been scheduled for Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
"This commission needs to be established first so a project timeline can be established," added Ryan.
A redevelopment commission is needed to move forward with the potential Thrive Intergenerational Wellness Campus project, which is being planned for the location of the current Batton Park. The project calls for a privately funded 28-unit Senior Living Facility, a 5-classroom Childcare center for ages newborn up to preschool age, and a wellness center as well as a new and redesigned look of the park. The total project investment for the Thrive project is estimated at $4.5 million and would create around 22 jobs at the minimum.
Davis, the Opportunity Zone Task Force Director, informed the councilmembers that funds are needed for an engineering study and a survey of the ground at Batton Park, and that should be a priority of the redevelopment commission.
A second redevelopment commission meeting was scheduled for Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. to talk about the Thrive project timeline.