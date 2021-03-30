KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Town Council accepted a $155,798 bid from Town & Country to do the street paving for 2021. Four companies made bids on the job with Town & County being the low bidder. Fox Paving bid $159,637.90, Central Paving $172,228.90, and Milestone $241,480. The action came at Kentland’s regular scheduled second meeting of the month March 24.
There was a brief discussion about the town having a better relationship with Central Paving, but the council went ahead with Town & Country as long as they follow their bid specs and meet all of the criteria.
Mike Davis, Opportunity Zone Task Force Director, informed the council that with a match from the Jasper Newton Foundation, the newly designed Batton Park is fully funded.
“Once we get the final plan for the park we will want to get equipment ordered fairly quickly,” said Davis.
He also added that for the new Southside Park, their fundraising goal is $100,000.
Town resident Jesse Fausset came before the town council with concerns over the Wayne Franklin property saying it’s an eyesore and a safety issue.
The council informed him that there is a court order in place and legal discussions are underway.