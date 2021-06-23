KENTLAND, Ind. — A brief ceremonial groundbreaking took place June 17 to mark the start of construction for the new Kentland Bank branch, being built directly behind its current location.
“This is exciting for us,” said Kentland Bank President Kirby Drey. “We are definitely looking forward to enhancing the downtown area.”
The bank was hoping to break ground last year, but due to delays hampered by COVID-19, they are moving forward this year for the 5,000 square foot facility that will feature a modern design and showcase new technology including a teller pod system that will host four tellers.
“The goal is to be in the new building late this year or early spring, depending on the availability of materials,” Drey added.
The current bank building, which was first built in the 60s, will be torn down after the completion of the new bank and that area will become the bank’s new parking lot.
“The new bank will also create a better working environment for our employees,” Drey said.
Hamstra Builders are in charge of the construction, while K4 Architecture out of Cincinnati is handling the design.