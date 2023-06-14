South Newton High School has a new principal on the horizon. Now in his 21st year of teaching and eighth year at South Newton High School, math teacher and interactive media director Joe Keller will soon be taking over as principal. But becoming principal is not something Keller has always had on his radar. However, over time, he grew more accustomed to the idea and realized there is potential to make a difference not just for the school, but for the students as well.
“I have always told people I didn’t want to do this,” he said. “I’ve always said that I wanted to be in the classroom and do what I can to help students out in math. or whatever else I was teaching at the time. But, over the last few years, I’ve started to see the impact that a principal can have on a broader number of students.”
It was then that it all really clicked for Keller.
“I see the impact that a good administrator can have on students, so I thought with all the change that has happened over the last few years, maybe it was time for me to see if I can do something positive to impact the students,” he said.
Keller will be the high school’s third principal in a four-year period. He sees this opportunity to provide the students with some administrative consistency moving forward.
“Part of any good environment is continuity,” he said. “It’s not just an issue here at South Newton; it’s an issue across education. We have had some pretty good continuity with our elementary and middle school principal over the last few years, so it can be done here. And that’s the hope, to provide some continuity, and it makes it more meaningful that the students and teachers know that I am going to hopefully be here for a long time. I don’t plan on leaving ever. I’m a member of this community. So, hopefully, they see that and realize that everything we are doing is for the long-term benefit of the students, the staff, and the school.”
Aside from providing that sense of continuity, Keller is also looking to focus on ensuring that his students live up to their full potential.
“We’re going to try to make our students the best that they can be,” he explained. “We’re going to look at providing some programming outside of our normal classes that would be considered maybe leadership training or other types of training for students. We’re going to look at getting students more involved in different things. We want to prepare them for whatever their future might be. The state requires us to give the SAT to all of our juniors, so we are going to try to focus on improving our test scores for our students for that test.”
He also wants to make sure students have the knowledge to make it in the workforce if they aren’t interested in attending college after they graduate from high school.
“We also want to give students opportunities beyond college. So, we want to look at developing relationships with local businesses, trade schools, and that sort of stuff to provide our students with opportunities that aren’t just college-based. We want to expose our students to multiple things.”
While the focus on academics is definitely on the forefront, he also sees the necessity for activities that extend outside of the classroom.
“We’re going to focus on academics, but I also have a lot of interest in extracurricular and co-curricular activities. I’ve coached the majority of my professional life and been a sponsor for many different organizations, so I want to incorporate that as part of our experience for all of our students as well.”
Keller emphasizes honesty to those who will be attending the school this fall and hopes that when a student gets knocked down, they get right back up and try again.
“We don’t have to look at failure in one moment as who we are,” he said. “We can be honest with ourselves and say, ‘Maybe I wasn’t good at this now, but I can get better and make it a success in the future.’ As long as we know what we want to do and how to get there and trust that people are going to be willing to help us along, that’s all part of growing up and being a good student.”