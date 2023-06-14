keller pic

South Newton High School math teacher and interactive media director, Joe Keller, will be taking over as principal this fall.

South Newton High School has a new principal on the horizon. Now in his 21st year of teaching and eighth year at South Newton High School, math teacher and interactive media director Joe Keller will soon be taking over as principal. But becoming principal is not something Keller has always had on his radar. However, over time, he grew more accustomed to the idea and realized there is potential to make a difference not just for the school, but for the students as well.

“I have always told people I didn’t want to do this,” he said. “I’ve always said that I wanted to be in the classroom and do what I can to help students out in math. or whatever else I was teaching at the time. But, over the last few years, I’ve started to see the impact that a principal can have on a broader number of students.”

