KENTLAND — The 2020 Jefferson Township Community Fund Drive is underway. As the holiday season approaches, please add the Community Fund to your list.
Sixteen regional and local organizations will benefit from the 2020 drive. Many of these organizations depend on local contributions to sustain their programs. If you have a specific organization you would like your contribution to support, the Community Fund will honor that request.
If you have not yet donated to this year’s drive, please send your contribution to Jefferson Township Community Fund, c/0 Kentland Public Library, 201 E. Graham Street Kentland, IN 47951. Supporting the Community Fund Drive eliminates several door-to-door campaigns by various causes.