INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is updating the coordinated human services transportation plans for the state’s rural coordination planning regions. A series of virtual public meetings will be held to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation and, more importantly, to listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride, and/or operates public, private or human service agency transportation resources.
The meetings will begin with a brief presentation of research conducted by RLS and Associates, Inc. about residents’ needs for transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment, or any other reason. There will be an open discussion about gaps in available transportation service and strategies for increasing mobility. Public, private and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies, and any individual who needs transportation should attend.
The public is encouraged to attend the following meeting to learn more and share their input. Agencies who receive or intend to receive funding under the Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 Program must participate in coordination planning. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication to participate in a meeting should call (800) 684-1458 at least one week in advance on the meeting.
Coordinated Transportation Plan Input Meeting for Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke Counties (Region 4)
Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Eastern Time
Obtain Zoom meeting link or dial-in phone number by visiting http://tinyurl.com/783czmmm
Residents are asked to provide their input through the public survey available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Indiana_Transportation. Paper versions of the survey are available upon request by calling (800) 684-1458.
For additional information, contact Christy Campoll with RLS & Associates at (800) 684-1458 or Brian Jones, Section 5310 Program Manager, Indiana Department of Transportation, (317) 426-8541.