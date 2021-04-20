NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — After a long seven months without meetings for the Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club, the club met March 9 and April 6, with most of the eight members present and wearing face masks. The educational lesson for March, "Portion Size" was given by Paula Reed, and the lesson for April "Color Me Stress Free" was given by Patti O'Keefe. Both topics were very fitting, after the virus complicated lives in 2020. Roll call responses covered the Spring Forward time change and Spring flower bulbs.
For the annual community project, each member contributed $5 and voted to donate $40 to the Northwest Indiana Rural Crisis Center that serves victims of domestic violence in Newton, Jasper and Pulaski Counties. Also dues were paid to renew the Riley Hospital Cheer Guild chapter membership and the members chose to support the annual sponsoring of the 4-H Grand Champion Child Development trophy.
It was announced that $500 Steps to Success Scholarships are being offered by Indiana Extension Homemakers Association to students who have been accepted at an accredited college or university or vocational school. Three will be awarded to a college and one to a vocational school. Forms are available at the North and South Newton High Schools or online at www.ieha-families.org. You must be a resident of Indiana and send the application and reference letters to the immediate past state president by May 1.
New club officers were elected March 9 to take office July 1: President, Nancy Jo Prue; Vice President, Paula Reed; Secretary, Jen Hayes; and Treasurer, Pat Boldman.
If you would like to visit the club and consider becoming a member, the next meeting will be May 4th at 1:30 PM and the educational lesson is "Meals in a Mug". Contact the president, Nancy Jo Prue, 474-5378.