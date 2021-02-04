STATEHOUSE — State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) encourages local businesses in operation for at least 100 or 50 years to apply for the Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards before the March 31 deadline.
He said the awards recognize and honor long-standing Indiana businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities.
"Businesses that have stayed open and served Hoosiers for so many years are not only helping their local community, but also the entire state," Gutwein said. "These employers assist in the growth of our economy and provide jobs. We want to be able to show our appreciation for their dedication and hard work, and this award allows us to recognize them."
Award winners will receive a commemorative certificate and be recognized during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.
Qualifying criteria include:
- The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2020;
- The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form;
- The business must have had its base in the state of Indiana since it was founded;
- The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application;
- The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award; and
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Due diligence and application acceptance begin this month.
Gutwein said for more information and to apply online before March 31, visit iedc.in.gov.