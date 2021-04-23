INDIANA STATEHOUSE – Legislation to improve civic engagement among young Hoosiers is now law, according to State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville).
House Enrolled Act 1384, supported by Gutwein, would require students to take a semester-long civics education course in grades 6, 7 or 8. He said young Hoosiers usually take a government class during their senior year of high school, but this legislation is designed to reach students earlier.
"We need to build on our efforts to teach young Hoosiers the legislative process and how their local, state and federal government operates," Gutwein said. "This law will help students learn about democracy earlier while encouraging public service and civic involvement."
Gutwein said this legislation comes out of a recommendation from the Civics Education Task Force led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.