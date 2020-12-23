As I started writing this column, the first snow of winter was blanketing the farms around the county. The first snow used to be a welcome change since it brightened a bleak, brown-gray post harvest landscape. The snow still brightens both fields and forest, but some of those fields in recent years are not bleak, brown crop residue and soil. Now, the snow coats over a vibrant green fall cover crop planted by the farmer to protect his soil and increase its fertility.
All soils contain some amount of natural fertility but long ago, farmers learned to boost their soil’s fertility by adding extra nutrients to make their crops grow better and produce more. Ancient civilizations used manure, wood ash, even fish for fertilizer. For the most part, modern farmers use chemical fertilizers which are readily available, easy to apply and the best investment a grower can make. A dollar’s worth of fertilizer will grow an extra $1.25 worth of produce, maybe $2.00 worth, maybe even more.
Adding a little fertilizer pays a little, adding a bit more increases the payout at harvest. So why not add more and more to continue to reap the rewards? There comes a point when paying for additional nutrients doesn’t pay.
The amount of nutrients a crop will use is determined, to an extent, by natural forces - the amount of rain, the timing of rains, amount of sun, the summer’s heat and others. So predicting the exact amount of nutrients a crop will need, or the optimum amount is no more than an educated guess.
The major elements in fertilizer are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Luckily, most of the potassium (most often applied as potash) stays right there on the fields, chemically attached to the individual soil particles. As long as the soil itself doesn’t erode, it’s like money in the bank. A simple soil test can determine if enough potassium is present and the amount of potash applied when fertilizer is applied can be adjusted.
When it comes to the nitrogen and phosphorus components it’s different. Both of these dissolve in water and what isn’t used by growing plants can leach into ground water or run off fields during heavy rains. Much of the nitrogen eventually vaporizes into the atmosphere but not the phosphorus. It stays in the water and as the phosphorus laden water flows into ponds, lakes or reservoirs it becomes fertilizer for aquatic plants - including algae.
When ever the water in ponds, larger lakes - even lakes the size of Lake Erie - get an overabundance of phosphorus, it often causes an algae bloom. An overabundance of any kind of algae is bad, turning a clear water lake into pea soup. If blue-green algae blooms it’s worse, since the BGA produces toxins harmful to fish, wildlife and people.
Studies have proven time and again, excess phosphorus in a body of water can be traced totally or partially to fertilizer on farms located in the pond or lake’s watershed. People who use this water for drinking, swimming, fishing or other purposes want farmers to do something to keep their fertilizer out of the water. Farmers who pay thousands of dollars for fertilizer each year would also like to keep their investment out of the water.
There are several farm and land management practices which contribute to the goal of reducing agricultural fertilizer runoff. One of the most promising is planting cover crops.
The concept is simple, crop lands are seeded soon before or after the harvest of corn, wheat, soybeans or other commodity with plants which will grow through what remains of the growing season. Cover crop choices include varieties of rye, turnips, radishes, clover and other plants. As they grow, they provide a cover, shielding the soil from fall rains, their roots also help hold the soil and as they grow, they use any excess nitrogen or phosphorus not used by the main crop. These are nutrients that won’t end up in a river, lake or pond.
Cover crops are left out over the winter. Some kinds die from the cold, others go dormant and will be killed in the spring, making way for the next main crop. As the dead plants decompose, they add more organic matter to the soil and release the nutrients back to the soil.
That’s money in the bank for the farmer. That’s nutrients they won’t have to replace with additional fertilizer for the main crop. That’s nutrients not going into ponds and lakes. That means cleaner water in the places I like to go fishing.